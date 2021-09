14. Stone Brewing Enjoy By 10.31.18 IPA Get It

With each passing second, Stone’s super-fresh imperial IPA draws closer to its self-destruct date: 37 days post-packaging. Ten different hops deliver the double IPA’s intensely floral, tropical fragrance and flavor, best enjoyed by Halloween—the ultimate treat.

[$17, 4-pack; stonebrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!