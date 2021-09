8. Summit Brewing Co. Dark Infusion

When the temperatures start dipping, we start craving richer, more sustaining beers such as Summit’s cold brew coffee–filled Dark Infusion. Fittingly, the chocolaty stout’s java jolt is sweetly tempered by a little bit of lactose, a.k.a. milk sugar.

[Only available as 12oz cans in the House Party Variety Pack in stores]

