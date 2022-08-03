10. Sierra Nevada Torpedo Get it

While Sierra Nevada Pale Ale gets most of the attention, we believe the brewery’s “Extra IPA” is actually the best accompaniment to barbecue. This massively piney, herbal IPA is brewed with Citra, Crystal, and Magnum hops. It’s a great match for smokey meats, charred hot dogs, and pretty much anything you decide to throw on the grill.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; sierranevada.com]

