3. Three Floyds Gumballhead Wheat Beer Get it

There are a lot of wheat beers on the market, but only a few seem to transcend the style. One is Three Floyds Gumballhead, a 5.6% American wheat ale that gets its flavor from being dry-hopped with hops from the Yakima Valley and, of course, white wheat. It’s known for its complex citrus-filled flavor that gets on famously with salty pork chops.

[$11.99 for a six-pack; 3floyds.com]

