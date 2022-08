6. Cigar City Jai Alai Get it

This popular 7.5% ABV IPA is slightly bitter, piney, resinous, and brimming with bright citrus flavor. Brewed with six different hops, it pairs well with any meat grilled over charcoal—specifically strip steak and other red meat.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; cigarcitybrewing.com]

