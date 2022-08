8. SKA True Blonde Ale Get it

This summery blonde ale gets added sweetness from the addition of honey made by Durango’s Honeyville bees. It’s malty, slightly sweet, and filled with citrus that finishes with a slightly dry, bitter bite. Wash down spicy grilled meats, lobster, clams, and any other seafood.

[$8.99 for a six-pack; skabrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!