9. Allagash White Get it

There aren’t many beers better suited to summer than Allagash White. This Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with malted wheat, oats, and raw wheat. It gets extra flavor from the addition of coriander and Curaçao orange peel. It’s complex and citrus-filled, making it a beautiful beer to enjoy with pulled pork.

[$9.50 for a four-pack; allagash.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!