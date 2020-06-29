Fourth of July festivities will certainly look different this year. But even in a socially distant world, some things will remain the same: Folks will fire up grills, unwind by the water, and crack a couple cold beers. Here are seven of our favorite beers for celebrating Fourth of July.

Flying Dog Brewery

Dead Rise Old Bay Gose, 5.7% ABV

Summer in Maryland means shellfish, namely steamed blue crabs showered with Old Bay seasoning and served with cold beer. Might we suggest Flying Dog’s newly reformulated Dead Rise, a tartly quenching gose flavored with Old Bay for a salty, spicy kick. It tastes like summer alongside the Atlantic Ocean.

Stone Brewing

Notorious P.O.G., 4.7% ABV

One of Hawaii’s most beloved beverages is POG, a blend of passion fruit and orange and guava juices. Stone channels the popular beverage’s tropical verve in Notorious P.O.G., a hugely refreshing fruited Berliner weisse with a slash of bright acidity. P.O.G. rules for day drinking and alongside cold, ripe watermelon.

Oskar Blues Brewery

Slow Chill Helles, 5% ABV

Outdoor-loving Oskar Blues is known for its boldly flavored pale ales, stouts, and IPAs, but the Colorado brewery is also quietly crushing the lager game with its Slow Chill series. The latest release is Helles (German for light or bright), a golden glugger that goes well with burgers, sausages, and other grilled goodies.

Cigar City Brewing

Margarita Gose, 4.2% ABV

Loaded with lively lime and rimmed with salt, the margarita is a perfect summer beverage save for one fatal flaw—it’s tough to drink cocktails all day long. The solution to this very particular party conundrum is Cigar City’s low-alcohol Margarita Gose that’s also flavored with a bit of orange peel. Fun fact: Instead of using Lactobacillus bacteria to add acidity, Cigar City now opts for a unique yeast strain.

New Holland Brewing

Lightpoint, 3.7% ABV

If your Fourth of July festivities also include a long run, bike ride, or other sweaty activity, look to fill your coolers with New Holland’s 86-calorie white ale with just two grams of carbs. It’s brewed with raw honey, orange peel, and coconut water, creating a flavorful pick-me-up that puts the “fun” in functional beverage.

Burial Beer

Innertube Lager Beer, 3.5% ABV

Over the last few years, craft breweries have started putting their spin on the fizzy light lager, giving the mass-market mainstay a flavorful facelift. One of our favorite new-breed light lagers is Burial’s Innertube, fashioned with corn, rice, and German hops to create the ultimate koozie beer. P.S. You can buy the beer directly from the brewery, too.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Little Sip IPA, 6.2% ABV

This summer, the Vermont IPA specialists unveiled this sibling to its flagship double IPA, Sip of Sunshine. Little Sip offers similar super-charged scents of just-squeezed grapefruit and sun-ripened pineapple, but the lower alcohol makes this IPA great for sipping beneath the—you guessed it—bright July sunshine.

