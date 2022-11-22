Food & Drink

Best Local Beers to Drink at Your Favorite Fishing Spot

Fiddlin Fish Brewing Company_IMG_0103
6
Courtesy of Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company
by David Young

Few things pair better with fishing than an ice-cold beer. Every angler has a favorite brew they reach for with their non-fishing rod hand. However, these days, craft beers are as unique and creative as the waters we fish. Consider drinking local next time you’re out with the trout and have a hankering for some fishing beers.

Craft breweries are easier to find these days than fish in a stream. Many small local brewers are big fans of fishing, as evidenced by the plethora of angling-themed brews to sample while exploring local rivers, streams, and lakes across the country.

When you’re out on the water slaying trout, trade out the big-name corporate beer for a local craft brew. Here are eight great fishing beers to pair with rivers around the country that are worth checking out the next time you cast a fly or lure.

Best Fishing Beers to Drink at Your Local River

First Cast IPA
Courtesy Image

1. First Cast IPA

Brewer: Elevation Beer Co.
River: Arkansas River, CO

The Gold Medal waters of the Arkansas River snake through southern Colorado, offering access to one of the state’s best fishing areas. Try reaching for a First Cast IPA, named for the moments of joy starting a day on the river. The label of a silhouetted angler is a work of art. More importantly, the brew is chock-full of Chinook, Citra Summit, and Zythos hops, making it nearly as exciting as reeling in a monster trout after a long hot day on the river.

[$9.99 for a 6-pack; elevationbeerco.com]

Get it

Can of Cutthroat Pale Ale
Courtesy Image

2. Cutthroat Pale Ale

Brewer: Uinta Brewing
River: Green River, UT

The Green River in Utah offers some of the most iconic, action-packed fly-fishing in the Western U.S. Floating down the spectacular Flaming Gorge should be on every angler’s “must-fish” list. When kicking back between casts in the boat, make sure to reach for a Cutthroat Pale Ale by Uinta Brewing Co. The classic pale ale is made with piney American hops and caramel malts—and the scenic trout-inspired label will inspire you to catch some big ones.

[price varies; search local distributor]

Learn More
