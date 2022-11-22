3. Hopfish IPA Get It

Brewer: Flying Fish Brewing Co.

River: Muscontecong River, NJ

Known to locals as the “Musky,” this river is packed with browns, brooks, and rainbow trout. With nearly 50 miles of water to explore, we recommend packing a bunch of Hopfish IPAs for a long day of stalking trout. Between this killer beer packed full of hops and caramel malts and such a rich river to explore, there’s no wrong turn with this pairing.

[$8.99 for a 6-pack; flyingfish.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!