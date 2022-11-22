3. Hopfish IPAGet It
Brewer: Flying Fish Brewing Co.
River: Muscontecong River, NJ
Known to locals as the “Musky,” this river is packed with browns, brooks, and rainbow trout. With nearly 50 miles of water to explore, we recommend packing a bunch of Hopfish IPAs for a long day of stalking trout. Between this killer beer packed full of hops and caramel malts and such a rich river to explore, there’s no wrong turn with this pairing.
[$8.99 for a 6-pack; flyingfish.com]
