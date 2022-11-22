4. Moose Drool Brown Ale Get It

Brewer: Big Sky Brewing Co.

River: Big Hole River, MT

Big Sky Country offers world-class fly-fishing, and the Big Hole River is one of the top spots in the great state of Montana. Located near Idaho in the Beaverton Mountains, this river pairs well with Moose Drool Brown Ale—and you may just stumble across its namesake while patterning the river. This refreshing brown ale is brewed using four different malts and hop additions, including liberty hops.

[$9.99 for a 6-pack; bigskybrew.com]

