5. Two Hearted American IPA Get It

Brewer: Bell’s Brewery

River: Two Hearted River, MI

When fly-fishing in Michigan, the legendary Two Hearted River is a must-fish. Same goes (in beer drinking terms) for kicking back and enjoying a Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted American IPA. Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this river, like its beer, is a lively treat for anglers. The iconic Two Hearted American IPA is bursting with hoppy aromas for any fishing adventure.

[$20.99 for a 12-pack; bellsbeer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!