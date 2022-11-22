6. Nature Calls Mountain IPA Get It

Brewer: 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

River: Deschutes River, OR

10 Barrel Brewing Co. makes some of the finest beers in Oregon, and its Nature Calls Mountain IPA couldn’t be a more ideal pairing for a long day on the Deschutes River. The 10 Barrel West Side Pub is right on these waters and goes great with this unique ale, which hits the sweet spot between a West Coast IPA and an East Coast Hazy IPA. Crack open a can and enjoy a blissful day of fishing in nature.

[$9.99 for a 6-pack; 10barrel.com]

