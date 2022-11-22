7. Hey Fishy Fishy Hazy IPA Learn More

Brewer: Good River Beer

River: Frying Pan River, CO

Who among us hasn’t muttered these words at some point while waiting for the browns to bite? With a name as good as this, you can pair Hey Fishy Fishy with any river—but if we had to select just one watershed, we’d head for the Frying Pan River—a remote and rugged Gold Medal stream chock full of those fishies. This hazy hop brew named in honor of days spent chasing hungry trout has a silky mouthfeel of oats and barley followed by juicy citrus and fruity hops.

[price varies; search local distributor]

