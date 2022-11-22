8. That Fish Cray New England IPA Learn More

Brewer: Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co.

River: Mayo River, NC

From largemouth bass to catfish, the Mayo River is full of “cray” fish. This New England IPA from the Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. is an ideal pairing. Made with Amarillo, Citra, and Vic Secret hops, this very local IPA is one juicy brew. Grab a 4-pack, and your rod, and hit the river for a memorable day.

[price varies; search local distributor]

