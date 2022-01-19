The Bloody Mary is a noble brunch drink. Hungover? Have a Bloody Mary. Want to get a day’s worth of vitamin C during breakfast? Put some vodka in your nutrient-rich tomato juice. Bam! Bloody Mary. Think a slab of delicious bacon makes a good stir stick? We think you get the point: The Bloody Mary is for you.

But if you’re going to do the Bloody Mary justice, your V8 simply won’t cut it. You need a real Bloody Mary mix that delivers a good deal of spice (and maybe some heat, too). Once you mix that with vodka, your Bloody Mary is prime for garnishing—so bring on the hunks of cheese, fresh celery stalks, olives, lemon wedges, and pickled peppers.

Here are seven Bloody Mary mixes that’ll help you build a respectable base for your brunch cocktail. And try our top vodka recommendations for a perfect pairing.

Best Bloody Mary Mixes for the Ultimate Boozy Brunch

1. Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary

Rich and savory, this Bloody Mary mix is a proprietary blend that was created by former bartender Manny Ferreira. While Ferreira suggests mixing it with a medium-bodied vodka that’s been three to five times distilled, you could also use this mix in your favorite gazpacho, tomato sauce, cocktail sauce, and other recipes. The mix (lower in sodium than many others on the market) could also complement a Bloody Maria that’s made with tequila or a Bloody Moon with moonshine.

[$10; mannysubm.com]

2. The Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix

The Real Dill, a small-batch artisan pickle maker in Colorado, has entered the Bloody Mary game. The result is a bottle of Bloody Mary mix that’s loaded with horseradish, dill, garlic, and habaneros. Add some Real Dill pickles to your order, too. The Habanero Horseradish Dill pickles will give a fiery bite to your cocktail.

[$14; therealdill.com]

3. Zing Zang

An absolute classic, Zing Zang is beloved by bartenders and chefs alike. The mix was created 25 years ago by retiree Richard Krohn, who developed the recipe for friends and family. They loved it so much, he bottled it and started selling it out of the trunk of his car to Chicago bartenders. Aside from Bloody Marys, Zing Zang can be splashed into a lager for a Michelada.

[$6; drizly.com]

4. Tres Agaves Organic Bloody Mary Mix

In Mexico, tequila pairs with tomato juice, citrus, and spices to make Sangritas. Made with tomato paste, citrus, peppers, and agave, the Tres Agaves Organic Bloody Mary Mix can help you recreate these Mexican-style Bloody Marys. The secret blend goes nicely with vodka, but it really shines when it comes to adding balance to tequila’s bolder flavor profile.

[$9.50; drizly.com]

5. Dirty Sue Bloody Mary Mix

The plot twist with this Bloody Mary mix is that it contains no tomato juice. Instead, Eric “ET” Tecosky, a former bartender with a couple of decades of experience behind the bar, uses olive juice in the mix to create a full umami flavor profile. Because a little goes a long way, the 16-ounce bottle of mix can yield 20-30 cocktails, depending on how much spice you like. To make a Bloody Mary, use 1.5 ounces of your favorite vodka, 0.5-0.75 ounces of the mix, and 3 ounces of tomato juice. The Bloody Mary mix can also level up stews and chilis.

[$23; amazon.com]

6. Traeger Smoked Bloody Mary Mix

For those who love a smoky drink, this Bloody Mary mix from Traeger (yes, as in the grill company) will fast become a favorite. It’s got a kick of cayenne pepper, and it’s also a marinade so take that as your cue to smother it on some wings.

[$15; traeger.com]

7. McClure’s Spicy Bloody Mary Mixer

Also a pickle maker, McClure’s makes a bold and tangy Bloody Mary mix with its pickle brine. Dill, garlic, and black pepper add a layer of complexity to the tomato juice. You can get this mixer in mild or spicy.

[$10; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!