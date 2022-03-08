10. Pipeworks Genuine Bock Get It

With a name like Genuine Bock, it’s pretty clear what you’re in for. This traditional bock-style beer from Chicago’s Pipeworks comes in at a devilish 6.66 percent ABV. It’s a malt-forward, slightly hoppy dark lager crafted to taste like old-world bock beers. It does the job with flavors like dried fruits, sticky toffee, bready malts, and slight chocolate flavors.

[$15.99, 4-pack; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!