2. Saint Arnold Spring Bock Get It

Texas seems to be a great state for bock beers with Saint Arnold and its Spring Bock leading the way. Available from February through March, this 6.9 percent ABV German-style lager is malty, rich, slightly hoppy, and floral. It’s both a thirst-quenching respite from the winter as well as a jump start on the spring.

[$9.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!