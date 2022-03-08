3. Ayinger Celebrator Get It

One of the most popular bock beers in the world, Ayinger Celebrator might be the best beer to bridge the gap between winter and spring. Originally brewed using a recipe created by monks, this award-winning, 6.7 percent doppelbock is known for its bold, sweet, malty flavor profile. It’s packed with notes of raisins, toffee, freshly brewed coffee, and toasted malt sweetness.

[$13, 4-pack; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!