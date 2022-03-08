6. Troegs Troegenator Get It

The best thing about this 8.2 percent ABV double bock is the fact that, unlike some bock beers on this list, it’s available all year long. Especially warming and fitting for a cold spring day, Troegenator is brewed with a blend of Munich, Chocolate, and Pilsner malts. This results in a memorable brew with notes of dried fruits, raisins, butterscotch, and biscuit-like malts.

[$12.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

