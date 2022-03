7. Rogue Dead Guy Get It

No bock list is complete without Rogue’s flagship beer. This German-style Maibock is brewed with the brand’s proprietary Pacman yeast, Munich malts, and Perle and Sterling hops. You’ll get notes of toffee, toasted malts, and some slight floral bitterness. All in all, this is a great take on the classic bock.

[$10.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

