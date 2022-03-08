8. Schell’s Bock

Available January through March, this award-winning, German-style dark lager is a sweet, malty farewell to winter. It gets most of its caramel sweetness, toffee flavor, fruit esters, and rich malt flavor from being fermented slowly and lagered longer than most beers. At 6.5 percent ABV, this is a great beer to sip as you watch the last of the snow disappear.

[$9, 6-pack; drizly.com]

