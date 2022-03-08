9. Sprecher Maibock Learn More

Maibock means “May Bock” in German, but you don’t have to wait until the end of spring to enjoy this bock from Sprecher because it’s available from March until June. Since this is a warmer-weather bock, it’s more balanced between hops and malts than some of the colder weather variants. It’s slightly malty, subtly bitter, sweet and refreshing spring beer you’ll come back to again and again.

