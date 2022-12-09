Best Booze Gifts for Spirits Lovers That Aren’t Bottles

4. Absolut Copper Gnome Shaker Get It

In Scandinavian lore, the presence of a gnome meant protection from misfortune. We wouldn’t test this cocktail shaker’s ability to, say, prevent a stocking full of coal, but little Felix (that’s the gnome’s name) will surely guarantee all your drinks come out perfectly. And there’s definitely no risk of the potential harmful side effects of mixing alcohol and copper, as the shaker is coated in FDA-approved food-safe lacquer.

[$99; absolutelyxboutique.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!