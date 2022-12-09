Best Booze Gifts for Spirits Lovers That Aren’t Bottles

5. Redbreast Bird Feeder Get It

Given its avian mascot, it’s no surprise Redbreast Irish whiskey supports bird-related causes. The single pot still brand has raised money for conservation group BirdLife International for several years through a variety of methods, including the sale of a special bird-feeder bottle, ready to be filled with seed. This year’s edition is bright red copper, cut in an intricate design with a leather loop to hang from a tree. As usual, it’s packaged with a bottle of Redbreast 12-year-old so you can enjoy a wee tipple while the birds gorge themselves.

[$75; thewhiskyexchange.com]

