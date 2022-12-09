Best Booze Gifts for Spirits Lovers That Aren’t Bottles

6. Jim Beam Kentucky Hug PJs Get It

Can’t travel to see your loved one this holiday season? Send them a cozy hug with this pajama set from Jim Beam. It includes a detachable weighted neck and shoulder wrap that acts as a “hug simulator,” nodding to the “Kentucky hug” of warmth that often comes from a glass of bourbon. Made from soft red plaid flannel, the PJs are designed for all genders and available in sizes up to XXL.

[$25; shop.jimbeamkentuckyhug.com]

