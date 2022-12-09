Best Booze Gifts for Spirits Lovers That Aren’t Bottles

8. Barsys Smart Coaster Get It

Ideal for the gadget lover, this coaster works with the Barsys app to take the guesswork out of cocktail-making. Input your ingredients and choose from among the app’s recommended recipes, or add your own, then commence mindless mixing. The coaster will illuminate to indicate when you should start and stop pouring each ingredient. If you upgrade to the combo that includes a custom glass, Barsys will even do the stirring for you.

[$95; thebarsys.com]

