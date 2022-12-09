Best Booze Gifts for Spirits Lovers That Aren’t Bottles

9. Blind Barrels Tasting Kit Get It

At last count, there are more than 2,600 craft distilleries in the United States, yet most liquor stores stock bottles from only a handful. Blind Barrels aims to subvert that limited system and help people discover great craft whiskey they might not otherwise access. Following a familiar subscription model that ships tasting kits quarterly, the samples are chosen through a rigorous blind-tasting process—and are also packaged blind, so users can challenge their own palates and biases. If you taste something you really like, Blind Barrels also sells full bottles.

[$59-$199; blindbarrels.com]

