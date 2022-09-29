10. Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-BondGet it
The only bad thing about Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is the fact that it’s only readily available in Kentucky (unless you can find it from an online retailer). If you’re able to get your hands on it, you’ll be treated to a bold, complex whiskey that was matured for at least seven years in new, charred American oak barrels. This imparts flavors like caramel, cinnamon, dried cherries, vanilla, and oak. Complex, well-balanced, and worth the trip to the Bluegrass State.
[$39.99; heavenhilldistillery.com]
