9. Evan Williams Bottled in BondGet it
In the pantheon of underrated bourbons, it’s pretty tough to beat the price-to-value ratio of Evan Williams. Evan Williams Bottled-In-Bond is no different. It starts with a nose of caramel corn, vanilla, and oak, then progresses to a palate of candied orange peels, cracked black pepper, butterscotch, and oaky wood. If you’re looking for a bargain bottled-in-bond bourbon, this should be your new go-to.
[$18.99; evanwilliams.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top