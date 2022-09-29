Food & Drink

10 Best Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon You Can Find Right Now

A bottle of Old Tub Bottled in Bond bourbon
10
1. Old Tub Bottled in Bond

In 1892, James and Park Beam named their distillery Old Tub, a reference to mash tubs used during the fermentation process. Later, in 1943, the name was changed to Jim Beam. But the name lives on with this non-chill-filtered bottled-in-bond bourbon. It has flavors of ripe fruits, vanilla beans, rich oak, and spicy rye. The finish is a warming mix of sweetness and heat.

[$25; jimbeam.com]

