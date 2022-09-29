Food & Drink

10 Best Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon You Can Find Right Now

A bottle of Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond bourbon
10
Courtesy image 10 / 10

10. Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond

Get it

The only bad thing about Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is the fact that it’s only readily available in Kentucky (unless you can find it from an online retailer). If you’re able to get your hands on it, you’ll be treated to a bold, complex whiskey that was matured for at least seven years in new, charred American oak barrels. This imparts flavors like caramel, cinnamon, dried cherries, vanilla, and oak. Complex, well-balanced, and worth the trip to the Bluegrass State. 

[$39.99; heavenhilldistillery.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink