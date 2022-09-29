5. Oregon Spirit Bottled in BondGet it
While it’s clear that great bourbon can be made outside of Kentucky, many drinkers don’t often think of Oregon for bourbon. Maybe they should. Oregon Spirit Bottled in Bond—with its mash bill of 66 percent corn, 18 percent rye, 8 percent wheat, and 8 percent barley—is part of the distillery’s single barrel program. Known for its flavors of caramel, sweet corn, vanilla beans, dried cherries, and rich oak, it’s a perfectly bold sipper for a cold night.
[$69.99; oregonspiritdistillers.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top