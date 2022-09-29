Food & Drink

10 Best Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon You Can Find Right Now

A bottle of Kings County Bottled-in-Bond bourbon
10
Courtesy image 6 / 10

6. Kings County Bottled-in-Bond

Get it

There are a few great bourbon makers in New York State, but Kings County is leading the pack with expressions like Kings County Bottled-in-Bond. While it must be aged for a minimum of four years to be considered a bottle-in-bond bourbon, Kings County ages theirs for six and a half years. The result is a complex, flavorful whiskey with notes of toffee, ripe fruits, cinnamon sugar, vanilla, and rich oak. 

[$95.99; kingscountydistillery.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink