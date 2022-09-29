7. 1792 Bottled in BondGet it
1792 is a big name in the bourbon world. It’s the kind of distillery that produces nothing but memorable, award-worthy whiskeys. In our opinion, one of its best is its 1792 Bottled-in-Bond. While the mash bill isn’t publicized, it’s believed to be a high-rye recipe. The resulting liquid is oaky with flavors of toasted vanilla bean, buttery caramel, and a nice kick of peppery rye at the end.
[$45; 1792bourbon.com]
