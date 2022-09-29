8. Leopold Brothers Bottled in BondGet it
You might know Leopold Brothers from the brand’s recent collaboration with George Dickel. If you enjoyed that whiskey, you’ll like its Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon even more. Unlike many of its counterparts, this popular bourbon is made with a high barley mash bill as well as Abruzzi Heritage Rye. Aged for five years in new, charred oak barrels, this is a rich whiskey with tasting notes of buttery toffee, dried apples, vanilla, and peppery spice.
[$68.99; leopoldbros.com]
