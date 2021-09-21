Since its rapid ascent to renown a decade ago, Japanese whisky has sat atop the ever-rising mountain of in-demand bottles, prized for the elegance and balance of its blends and—once upon a time—the excellent ratio of maturity and quality to price.

Those days are long gone, unfortunately, as Japan’s distillers play catch-up to consumers’ unrelenting thirst and wait for stocks to mature. It’s no longer possible to find a shelf full of Yamazaki 12-Year-Old priced in the double digits, or age-statement Nikka Yoichi and Miyagikyo. But a host of new brands have swept in to offer more options, opening up ideas about what makes a whisky Japanese—and opening minds to a host of new flavor profiles.

Regulating Japanese whisky

As a category, Japanese whisky has long suffered an identity crisis, with little formal regulation to help define it. That’s allowed producers to import whisky from anywhere in the world and blend and bottle it as “product of Japan,” without disclosing that not all the liquid was actually made in the country. A new, voluntary labeling standard passed by the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association takes aim at the practice, however, by requiring member companies to be transparent about using imported whiskies in blends. Many producers are continuing to make such whiskies, often calling them “world blends.”

Many of the best Japanese whiskies you can find today diverge completely from the tradition of single malts and blends, instead basing themselves on older distilled spirits traditions, such as shochu and awamori. These spirits, made with koji, a mold that turns starches into sugar, are distilled from rice or barley (among other ingredients) and usually sold with little to no cask maturation. When aged in barrels, however, they take on many familiar whisky characteristics. Several brands have established themselves in the last few years, carving out a niche among whisky drinkers who prize their flavorful and unique character—and the fact that they’re 100 percent made in Japan.