Despite a number of incredible bottles on the market these days, rum is still very much the underdog of the sipping spirits world. When barrel aged, rum can be every bit as complex, pleasing, and collectable as bourbon, Scotch, or cognac. But this lack of attention is a good thing for us—for now, anyway. While some bottles have already achieved Pappy-like status, many incredible rums can be had for less than $50. We’ve collected a few of our current favorites of the best bottles of rum you can find right now. Go out and snag a bottle or two.
Food & Drink
Our Favorite Bottles of Rum You Should Be Sipping Right Now
5
More News
More from Food & Drink
-
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan to Launch Whisky Brand, “The Sassenach”
-
PBR and Natural Light Join the Fizzy Drink Craze With Their Own Hard Seltzers
-
Inside Diego Pellicer, One of Denver’s High-end Cannabis Shops
-
Your ‘Compostable’ Takeout Container Might Actually Contain This Dangerous Chemical
-
The Most Unexpected Whiskey and Chocolate Pairings You Never Knew You Needed
-
This Limited-Edition Elmer T. Lee Bourbon Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Release
-
The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon
-
The Best Wines to Pair With Chicken