Cruzan Single Barrel Rum GET IT

One of the best bottles of sipping rum on the market right now is Cruzan’s extra-aged Single Barrel. The single barrels are picked from stocks up to 12 years of age, resulting in a spirit that is richly woody, with an oily, syrupy texture. It’s loaded with caramel, baking spices, and dominated by the oak, but definitely allows enough room for the rum character to get some of the spotlight before a buttery finish. Great for cocktails (try a rum old fashioned) and definitely a great choice for bourbon lovers.

[$30; drizly.com]