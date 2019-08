Mount Gay 1703 XO Cask Strength Rum GET IT

A thick, syrupy rum, this aged Mount Gay expression has a ton of depth to it. It’s robust, bourbon and oak forward, and has that bourbon spice as a constant presence. Mount Gay XO is proofed a bit high intitally but a few drops of water do wonders, opening it up to candied fruit notes and just a hint of funk. This is an easy recommendation for the bourbon lovers out there.

[$50; drizly.com]