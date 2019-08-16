Plantation Rum Fiji 2009 Vintage GET IT

Under the radar of most popular rum conversations exists a delightful series of single origin rums called the Plantation Vintages. While Plantation may be known for its older bottles and its flavored rums, these single country expressions are unique, one-off releases that take some hunting to find due to their limited supply. The atypical Fiji 2009 Vintage is nutty and buttery, slightly funky, full of vanilla and light hints of ginger. Also worth trying to hunt down are the contrastingly bold and earthy Barbados 2005 release, and the lighter more floral Peru 2004.

[$55; drizly.com]