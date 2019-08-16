The Real McCoy 5-Year-Aged Rum GET IT

Real McCoy is something of a cult favorite in the rum world. Its home distillery “Foursquare” is responsible for some of the best things ever bottled, and owner Bailey Pryor has created some excellent bottles in partnership with them. While there is an older expression than 5-Year, we can’t get over the perfect balance of this rum. In a single pour it represents the whole tiki flavor spectrum: earthy spices, tangy tropical fruits, syrupy dried ones, and a warm, sweet burst of oak spice that carries through thematically. In short, it’s a damn good bottle to have on your bar cart.

