Best Rum in the World for Mixing and Sipping Straight

Santa Teresa 1796 Rum GET IT

Santa Teresa’s deep, musky nose and pleasant, slightly drying finish are the result of a perfect solera system: blending old rums (up to 35 years of age in this case) with younger ones so that they can marry. This rum touches all the bases: The rich, slightly tart molasses character shows through, as does the bold oaky backbone, which stays off in the wings until the end. It’s a bracing, complex sipper with a ton of spunk, and a price tag that makes it a serious consideration for just about every cocktail.

[$45; drizly.com]

