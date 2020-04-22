Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Tawny Port Get It

Angel’s Envy is known for its port-finished bourbons, so you may be a bit confused why a new port-finished release is a big deal. We were, too, until trying this unique bottle for ourselves. This 10-year-old Cellar Collection release is like nothing it’s put out before: big, funky, and fruity on the nose, with loads of baking spices and dark chocolate on the palate. It’s packing a ton of heat, both from spicy rye and a 111-plus proof point, but it balances perfectly, thanks to a fireworks display of a juicy, syrupy finish.

[$250; totalwine.com]

