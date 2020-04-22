Bardstown Bourbon Co. Prisoner Wine Collab Get It

Wine collaborations have usually been hit or miss with bourbon. While some of our favorite bottles of the last few years have a red wine finish component, more often than not these things just fall flat. Bardstown Bourbon Co., however, had brought us another winner. It took 9-year-old sourced Tennessee bourbon and finished it for 18 months in French oak barrels that held California red wine blends. The result is a gorgeous whiskey, with notes of overripe cherries and berries, a juicy texture, and a gentle, bright finish with just a hint of tannin.

[$125; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!