Barrell Bourbon Batch 23

Barrell Bourbon has been wowing competitions and drinkers alike for a few years now, and with batches like the lastest 23, we can see why. This non-distilling producer mingled 10, 12, and 15-year bourbons from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana to create something complex and tasty. It starts out with hearty apple pie character: hints of nutmeg, sour apple, and dry baking spices on the nose and palate. But as it evolves, deeper spices emerge, before a finish that crescendos with toasted oak, cinnamon, and caramel pudding. This one deserves respect, attention, and a little time to get to know it.

[$90; drizly.com]

