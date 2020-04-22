Blood Oath Pact. No. 6 Get It

The Blood Oath series is all about blending, and that’s a tough market to be in in 2020. The competition in this market of non-distilling producers includes the likes of High West, Sagamore, Bulleit, and others, all of whom make great whiskeys. Blood Oath Pact. No. 6 had to be pretty damn good to compete, and like many of the previous batches, it’s exactly that good. This batch mingles 8- and 14-year bourbons with a 7-year bourbon rested in cognac casks. The result is a fruit-forward, subtle whiskey with a mellow but distinct tart juiciness. It’s an elegantly balanced whiskey—something subtle deserving of a neat pour and a long sit.

[$100; drizly.com]

