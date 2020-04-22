Bulleit Blender’s Batch 001 Get It

Bulleit Blender’s Batch is the first in a new line from the brand, giving the spotlight to Bulleit blender Eboni Major (who has one of the best palates in the business). While Bulleit typically falls in a fruit-and-floral forward category as bourbons go, Major’s blend essentially flips the balance. Blender’s Batch 001 leads off strong with toasted oak and spices on the front end, which mellow decadently into fudgy vanilla and molasses notes, before bringing the fruit back at the end for a rich, syrupy finish. Bulleit would be wise to make sure Major does many more of these; you’ll be wise to pick this one up.

[$50; blackwellswines.com]

