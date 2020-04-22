Knob Creek 9-Year Small Batch Get It

The return of Knob Creek’s 9-year age statement is cause for celebration, especially since it means this whiskey technically gets the “new release” designation. Bold spices, burnt sugar, creme brulee, cinnamon, nutmeg, and just a hint of peanut butter make this an essential bottle for 2020. And at $35, it’s the most affordable thing on this list.

[$35; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!