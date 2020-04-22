Larceny Barrel Proof Get It

It’s still early in the year, but we can say with confidence that Heaven Hill’s Larceny Barrel Proof is going to be the wheated bourbon to beat in 2020. This Larceny line addition announced late last year was an unexpected gem—a bright, citrusy sweet bourbon, with a soft mouth-coating texture, and just the right amount of power behind it. This whiskey is being released in batches, in a similar style to Heaven Hill’s Elijah Craig Barrel Proof line, so we’ll want to see how the next batches throughout the year taste. But if they’re even close to this good, this could be the next great wheated bourbon.

[$50; drizly.com]

